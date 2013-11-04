ZURICH Nov 4 Zurich Insurance Group
said two investigations found no indication that the company's
former chief financial officer who committed suicide two months
ago suffered any "undue pressure" and confirmed the presentation
of its financial figures.
"We are still deeply saddened by the loss of Pierre Wauthier
and we are unable to explain the motivation behind his tragic
decision," Zurich Chairman of the board of directors Tom de
Swaan was quoted as staying in a statement on Monday.
Two independent investigations conducted by the Swiss
financial market watchdog FINMA into the suicide found "no
indication that Pierre Wauthier was subjected to any undue or
inappropriate pressure," Zurich said.
Wauthier, 53, committed suicide in August, blaming Zurich's
then-chairman Josef Ackermann in a typed suicide note for
putting him under pressure. Ackermann denied this, but resigned
a few days later.
Sources told Reuters on Friday the investigations had found
no improprieties.