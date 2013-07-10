FRANKFURT, July 10 The insurance industry needs
worldwide definitions for the capital underpinning its business
just as the Basel III capital rules have set standards for the
banking sector, the chief executive of Zurich Insurance
told a German daily.
"We cannot tolerate regulatory fragmentation in the long
term," Martin Senn told Handelsblatt in an interview to be
published on Thursday. The paper released an excerpt on
Wednesday.
"The industry needs a worldwide standard," he added.
Europe is trying to roll out risk-capital rules for its
insurance industry, known as Solvency II, which aim to replace a
patchwork of local regulations.
But the process had run into snags and is seen by many
foreign policy makers as being too complex to be adopted as a
standard in their own countries.
Senn said a move to require global systemically relevant
insurers - insurers so important that their collapse could
threaten the financial system - to hold more capital as a safety
buffer could lead to worldwide capital standards.
The Financial Stability Board, a group of global regulators
set up by the Group of 20 advanced and major developing
economies, plans to unveil its list of globally systemic
insurers this month.
"All systemically relevant insurers, whatever their country
of origin, should hold an extra capital buffer," Senn said.
"For me, this additional reserve could be the starting point
of a world standard for insurers," he told the paper.
Up until now insurers have argued that, unlike banks,
insurance business alone poses no threat to the financial system
and they should not be penalised with extra capital charges.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and
Louise Heavens)