DUBAI Nov 26 Zurich Insurance Group
will exit its general insurance business in the United Arab
Emirates by the end of 2016, after a review concluded the
investment needed in the market was not justified by its limited
growth potential.
Zurich, which will continue to offer life insurance in the
UAE, has been reviewing its global general insurance business,
its biggest source of revenue and which sells things like
property and casualty insurance, under the unit's new boss
Kristof Terryn.
The retrenchment in the UAE, where intense competition in
recent years has pushed down margins on premiums, means Zurich
will stop offering new services to retail and small business
customers from Nov. 30, with existing policies not being renewed
after that date.
Zurich said on Thursday the exit would mean that a number of
jobs will change or cease to exist, but it was too early to
determine how many jobs would be impacted. It did not give any
figures for its UAE sales.
