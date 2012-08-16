* Underwriting result helped by absence of big claims

* Combined ratio improves to 94.9 pct in H1

* Shares down 0.1 pct (Adds details, background, shares)

ZURICH, Aug 16 Zurich Insurance Group posted a second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims and growing business from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation said net profit reached $1.075 billion in the period, compared with a forecast of $987 million in a Reuters poll.

The bottom line was also helped by reserve releases of just over $200 million.

The combined ratio for the first half of the year - a measure of underwriting profitability - improved to 94.9 percent.

"These appear to be good numbers overall," said Joy Ferneyhough at Espirito Santo.

"Zurich has continued to improve the property & casualty business and with loss ratios down to 5 year lows and pricing and volume growth continuing, we see these changes as likely to drive optimism that Zurich can offset the macro headwinds more favorably than most European peers," Ferneyhough said.

Shares in Zurich, which hit a four-month high on Tuesday, were down 0.1 percent at 0747 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent fall in the sector index.

However, profit for the second quarter was 19 percent lower compared to a year ago, with the 2011 net figure boosted by the one-off proceeds of a Chinese stake sale.

Finance chief Pierre Wauthier said the firm had limited exposure to damages caused by the drought in the United States.

Zurich, which competes with Germany's Allianz and France's Axa, reduced its exposure to the bonds of some European sovereigns with stretched public finances slightly in the quarter. The firm's total exposure to euro zone peripheral debt was $10.4 billion, with a total government debt portfolio of around $70 billion.

In June, Zurich's risk chief Axel Lehmann told Reuters in an interview the firm's exposure to southern European debt was "absolutely manageable" and that the firm was "preparing for the unthinkable". (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)