Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
ZURICH Aug 16 Zurich Insurance Group posted a second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims and rising business from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation recorded a net profit of $1.075 billion for the period, compared with a forecast of $987 million in a Reuters poll.
"We are successfully executing our growth strategy, as the increased contribution to business volume from the high-growth regions of Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific shows, and we see promising delivery from selected mature markets," chief Executive Martin Senn said.
Profit for the quarter was 19 percent lower compared to a year ago, with the 2011 net figure boosted by the one-off proceeds of a Chinese stake sale.
June 6 New Jersey insurance regulators are "in the midst of a very comprehensive exam" of Prudential Financial Inc, the company's vice chairman Mark Grier said in a presentation for investors on Tuesday.