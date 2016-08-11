Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH Aug 11 Zurich Insurance on Thursday posted a 12 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a smaller fall than analysts had forecast.
The Swiss insurer, under the leadership of new Chief Executive Mario Greco, said net profit from April through June was $739 million, beating estimates in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts which on average expected $701 million.
"The capital position is resilient and cash remittances for the three years to end-2016 are still on track to exceed $10 billion," Greco said in a statement. "We are confident that by continuing our improvement actions, we will be able to deliver satisfactory returns to our shareholders in 2016 and in the following years." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
