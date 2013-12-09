Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd : * Says retirement of chief financial officer ("CFO"), pieter bezuidenhout * Says CFO will retire from his current role on 31 may 2014 * Bezuidenhout's successor will be announced in due course.
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.