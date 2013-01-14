UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 14 Zurich Insurance Co South Africa Ltd : * Says headline EPS are likely to be lower than the previous year by more than
90%
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
BEIJING, June 2 China will start collecting information on overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards from Sept. 1, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a notice on Friday.