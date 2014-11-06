BRIEF-TCL's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
Nov 6 ZWG SA :
* Its unit, Kobud Sp. z o.o., in a consortium led by PRG LINTER SA, signs 4.4 mln zlotys deal with Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA for reconstrucion of 311 meters of mining gallery
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
* Unit enters cooperation agreement with Huawei Investment & Holding Co