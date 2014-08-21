Aug 21 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 38.25 percent y/y at 111.73 million yuan (18.16 million US dollar)

* Says plans to increase registered capital of its raw material unit to 1.46 billion yuan from 460.2 million yuan

