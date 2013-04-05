By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Zynga Inc has
named John Doerr, a general partner at venture capital firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, to its board, the online
gaming company said Friday.
Doerr, 61, becomes the second Zynga director from the ranks
of Kleiner Perkins, which began backing the company in 2008 and
guided it to its 2011 initial public offering.
William "Bing" Gordon, another Kleiner Perkins investor,
also holds a seat on Zynga's board.
One of Kleiner Perkins' high-profile bets in recent years,
Zynga has been a disappointment since its IPO. Gamers and
investors alike have fled the company, and its shares currently
trade at roughly one-third of their $10 IPO price.
Zynga Chief Executive Officer Mark Pincus has vowed to lead
a turnaround in 2013 by introducing games that can be played
across the Web and on mobile devices. On Thursday, he slashed
his own salary to $1.
Pincus called Doerr a trusted advisor who could help Zynga
navigate a "pivotal" year of transition.
Doerr has made a number of prescient investments, including
early stakes in Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and
Intuit Inc. He remains on Google's board.