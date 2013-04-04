Nokia takes its relaunched 3310 'brick' home to Finland
HELSINKI Nokia relaunched its simple but classic 3310 phone in its home market of Finland on Wednesday, hoping a wave of nostalgia may boost the brand as it expands into newer smartphones.
SAN FRANCISCO Zynga Inc's (ZNGA.O) chief executive, Mark Pincus, has opted to receive an annual salary of just $1 this year and forgo all cash bonuses, the company said on Thursday.
Pincus, who founded the social gaming company in 2007 and still maintains majority control, received a pay package of $1.7 million in 2011.
His 2012 pay package has not yet been made public by the company, which is best-known for "FarmVille," a popular game on Facebook.
Moreover, Pincus will not participate in the company's cash bonus program this year, the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing.
Zynga share's were flat in after-hours trading after closing at $3.45 on the Nasdaq. They are down almost 80 percent from a March 2012 high of $14.69.
Once touted as one of Silicon Valley's fastest growing companies, Zynga suffered a dramatic reversal last year, when users began to abandon its red-hot games like "CityVille." The company was also caught off guard by a sweeping, permanent change in consumer behavior, as people spent more time on their mobile phones instead of desktop computers - the platform for Zynga's most lucrative, Facebook-based games.
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
HELSINKI Nokia relaunched its simple but classic 3310 phone in its home market of Finland on Wednesday, hoping a wave of nostalgia may boost the brand as it expands into newer smartphones.
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.