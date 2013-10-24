By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Zynga Inc said on
Thursday it hired Clive Downie, an executive from a mobile
gaming company, to be its new chief operating officer overseeing
mobile game distribution and other business functions.
The game publisher, which once enjoyed outsized sales from
popular PC-based games such as FarmVille, has sought to regain
its financial footing by introducing titles that can be played
on smartphones and tablets, the increasingly preferred format
for casual gamers.
Wall Street expects Zynga to report later on Thursday a 40
percent drop in quarterly revenues from a year ago, underscoring
how quickly its business model has crumbled as fickle gamers put
down Zynga's Facebook games for other companies' offerings.
Downie will oversee how Zynga games are published and
distributed, as well as its partnerships with other gaming
platforms, Zynga said. He was previously a senior executive at
Tokyo-based DeNA Co Ltd, a mobile software company that
provided games, as well as music, shopping and e-commerce
services. He has also worked at Electronic Arts Inc.
Downie is the first major hire made by Zynga Chief Executive
Officer Don Mattrick, who replaced founder Mark Pincus in July,
when the shares were trading below $3, or more than 70 percent
below its $10 IPO price.
In August, Mattrick cleared out the existing senior
management, including former chief operating officer David Ko.
Following Downie's hire, Mattrick will continue to
personally oversee game development and approve new projects,
Zynga said.
Mattrick is expected to offer investors the first detailed
look at his turnaround strategy on Thursday.
After a brief surge following Mattrick's summer appointment,
shares have hovered around $3.50 in recent weeks.