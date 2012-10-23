SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Zynga Inc has
laid off 5 percent of its full-time workforce and shut its
Boston office, launching a sweeping overhaul that may also see
the struggling "FarmVille" creator close its Japanese and
British offices.
The company, which is trying to arrest a steep decline in
earnings as users gradually migrate onto mobile devices or rival
games, plans to "sunset" 13 unspecified older titles, Chief
Executive Mark Pincus said in a staff memo on Tuesday.
The company provided Reuters with a copy of the message to
employees, which came a day before the struggling game-maker was
due to report third-quarter earnings.
Pincus added that Zynga would significantly pull back its
investment in "The Ville" game - a major recent initiative - and
scale back on its Austin, Texas studio as it sought to cut
costs. He also said the company is "proposing" the closure of
its Japanese and British offices.
"This is the most painful part of an overall cost reduction
plan that also includes significant cuts in spending on data
hosting, advertising and outside services, primarily
contractors," Pincus said in his memo.
Rumors of the layoffs in Austin and Boston had spread on
gaming blogs and over social networks during the day, and the
company's shares closed down more than 5 percent, at $2.20. But
they bounced back 4.5 percent to $2.30 in after-hours trade,
following news of the cost-cutting initiatives.
"It's good to see them be realistic, but the real question
is not a matter of profitability, it's 'can you get revenue
going the right direction?'" said Ben Schachter, a senior
analyst at Macquarie Securities. "The Street doesn't want to see
cost-cutting for what was supposed to be a growth company."
Pincus, who grew the company behind such ageing Facebook
hits as "CityVille" "and Mafia Wars", will face employees at a
quarterly gathering next week at the company's San Francisco
headquarters.
Employees say morale is in steep decline, with Zynga forced
this month to slash its 2012 results outlook for the second
time.
Zynga went public to much fanfare in December at $10 a share
but has since lost over three-quarters of its market value. It
has been hit by delays in its game pipeline as older titles
fade, while it has struggled to come up with new hits for mobile
devices.
With its top line shrinking, Pincus told employees in an
earlier memo just this month that he was disappointed by the
results but urged his staff not to lose sight of the bigger
picture.