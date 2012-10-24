By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Zynga Inc laid
off 5 percent of its full-time workforce and shut its Boston
office on Tuesday as it embarked on a sweeping cost-cutting
campaign that may eventually see the "FarmVille" game creator
close its Japanese and British studios as well.
The company, which is trying to arrest a steep decline in
earnings as users gradually migrate onto mobile devices or rival
games, plans to "sunset" 13 unspecified older titles, Chief
Executive Mark Pincus said in a staff memo on Tuesday that was
published on the company blog.
"This is the most painful part of an overall cost reduction
plan that also includes significant cuts in spending on data
hosting, advertising and outside services, primarily
contractors," Pincus wrote in his memo.
Pincus said the cuts would accompany a regime of "more
stringent budget and resource allocation around new games and
partner projects," hinting at a fundamental change for a company
that was known for expanding aggressively through hires and
acquisition deals before it went public to fanfare last
December.
In March, Pincus made a gamble to acquire game studio OMGPOP
for $180 million before acknowledging this month that the deal
didn't pan out, leading to a $90 million writedown.
The memo came on the eve of Zynga's earnings report on
Wednesday, when Pincus and Chief Financial Officer David Wehner
are expected to provide Wall Street with more comprehensive
details about the company's overhaul strategy.
Tuesday's cuts were presaged on Oct. 4, when Zynga slashed
its 2012 outlook and warned investors that it would record a
steep drop in sequential quarterly revenues for the first time
since its December initial public offering. At the time, Pincus
said the company would examine how to proceed with cuts.
As the first step of Zynga's reduction plan unfolded
Tuesday, Pincus said that Zynga would significantly pull back
its investment in "The Ville" game - a major recent initiative -
and scale back on its Austin, Texas studio as it sought to cut
costs. He also said the company was "proposing" to close its
Japanese and British offices.
Rumors of the layoffs in Austin and Boston had spread on
gaming blogs and over social networks during the day, and the
company's shares closed down more than 5 percent, at $2.20. But
they bounced back 4.5 percent to $2.30 in after-hours trade,
following news of the cost-cutting initiatives.
"It's good to see them be realistic, but the real question
is not a matter of profitability, it's 'can you get revenue
going the right direction?'" said Ben Schachter, a senior
analyst at Macquarie Securities. "The Street doesn't want to see
cost-cutting for what was supposed to be a growth company."
Pincus, who grew the company behind such ageing Facebook
hits as "CityVille" "and Mafia Wars", will face employees at a
quarterly gathering next week at the company's San Francisco
headquarters.
Employees say morale is in steep decline, with Zynga forced
this month to slash its 2012 results outlook for the second
time.
Since going public at $10 a share, Zynga has lost over
three-quarters of its market value. It has been hit by delays in
its game pipeline as older titles fade, while it has struggled
to come up with new hits for mobile devices.
Tuesday's layoffs amounted to roughly 150 out of Zynga's
2,900 workers.
Pincus said on Wednesday the company's management did not
make the decision to cut employees "lightly" and that it
recognized the "impact to our colleagues and friends."
But with the company's top line stagnant, analysts warned
they expected news of further cuts on Wednesday's earnings call.
"They probably need to cut more people, and they probably
will," said Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities.