By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 Zynga Inc, the
game maker that has been struggling to retain players, announced
on Monday its most dramatic cost-cutting measure to date, with a
plan to slash nearly one-fifth of its work force.
Shares in Zynga were down 11.6 percent at just above $3 in
mid-afternoon after resuming trade after a second trading halt.
The cut of roughly 520 jobs is expected to slightly worsen
Zynga's projected second-quarter results, with the company
forecasting a net loss of between $39 million and $28.5 million.
Zynga said its second-quarter bookings are projected to be
in the lower half of the outlook range provided in April.
The cuts, which include studio closures in multiple cities,
will save $70 million to $80 million, according to the company.
"None of us ever expected to face a day like today,
especially when so much of our culture has been about growth,"
Chief Executive Mark Pincus said in a memo to employees. "But I
think we all know this is necessary to move forward.
"The scale that served us so well in building and delivering
the leading social gaming service on the Web is now making it
hard to successfully lead across mobile and multi-platform,
which is where social games are going to be played," he said.
Since its high-profile initial public offering in December,
2011 following a period of runaway growth, Zynga has failed to
replicate the success of its early hit titles on the Facebook
platform. Gamers are also increasingly spending time on mobile
devices, posing a challenge for a game maker that invested so
heavily in publishing Facebook titles.
Pincus had acknowledged last fall that he would seek steep
cost-cutting measures as Zynga's business crumbled.
Zynga's shares are trading more than 70 percent below its
IPO price of $10.
