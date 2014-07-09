By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Zynga Inc has
appointed Regina Dugan, a vice president of engineering at
Google, to its board, the online gaming company said
on Wednesday.
Dugan, 51, also leads the advanced technology and projects
group at Google that works on new inventions like a tablet that
uses 3D motion and depth sensing capabilities.
In a blog post, Zynga Chief Executive Officer Don Mattrick
said that Dugan's expertise would help Zynga offer "next
generation entertainment experiences that span categories,
platforms and devices."
Zynga has set in motion a business revival plan by
overhauling top management, trimming staff and introducing
titles that can be played on smartphones and tablets.
Dugan becomes the second female director on Zynga's board
alongside former Yahoo executive Ellen Siminoff. The board has a
total of nine directors.
The announcement comes after two of its nine board of
directors, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and DreamWorks
Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, stepped down in June.
Dugan also sits on the board of medical device maker Varian
Medical Systems.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)