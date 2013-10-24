Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO Zynga Inc's(ZNGA.O) shares climbed 16 percent on Thursday after the maker of the online game "FarmVille" reported third-quarter revenue that dropped 68 percent but beat Wall Street's expectations.
For the quarter ended Sept 30, the company's Non-GAAP revenue fell to $152.1 million from $256 million for the same period a year ago, but surpassed analysts' average estimate of $142.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zynga shares were up at $4.10 in after-hours trading after closing at $3.535 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
The company behind once-popular social games such as "Words with Friends" reported a loss of $16.2 million compared to $361,000 for the same period last year.
The game publisher, which once experienced rapid revenue growth from popular PC-based games such as FarmVille on Facebook, has sought to regain its financial footing by transitioning to smartphones and tablet titles, the increasingly preferred format for casual gamers. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.