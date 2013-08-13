SAN FRANCISCO Several senior executives at gaming company Zynga Inc(ZNGA.O), including chief operating officer David Ko, have left the company, according to an AllThingsD report published Tuesday.
The clear-out comes a little more than a month into the tenure of Don Mattrick, a former Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) executive who was named Zynga CEO on July 3. Later that month, Mattrick asserted his authority by aborting the struggling game company's long-running effort to break into the real-money gambling business.
Ko, a Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) veteran, had been viewed within Zynga as a rising star who pushed a mobile-first strategy.
Cadir Lee, the chief technology officer, and Colleen McCreary, the chief people officer, will also leave, according to AllThingsD.
Zynga did not respond to a request seeking comment. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)