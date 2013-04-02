By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 2
SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 The head of Zynga Inc's
New York studio has left the social gaming company a
year after its $180 million purchase of his mobile game start-up
failed to produce the expected results.
Dan Porter, the former chief executive of OMGPOP, will be
succeeded by Sean Kelly, an executive formerly in charge of
Zynga's smash hit "CityVille," the company said in a statement
on Tuesday. Zynga's New York office focuses on developing games
for mobile devices, a top priority for the company.
Zynga did not say where Porter, who was vice president and
general manager of Zynga's New York operations, would go next.
Porter joined Zynga last March when it bought OMGPOP, known
for its popular Pictionary-like game, "Draw Something," in its
largest acquisition to date. His departure comes shortly before
the highly anticipated global launch of the sequel, "Draw
Something 2."
"Draw Something" began losing users soon after Zynga's
purchase and OMGPOP struggled to replicate its previous success,
leading Wall Street analysts to question the deal.
OMGPOP's integration into Zynga was challenging in other
ways. Porter, a colorful and outspoken executive, publicly
apologized to his Zynga colleagues last month after Quartz, a
business news website, quoted him as saying that the company
copies other publishers' games.
Zynga eventually wrote off $95 million in relation to OMGPOP
last fall.
Despite Porter's rocky tenure, Colin Sebastian, an analyst
at R.W. Baird, said Zynga's OMGPOP purchase helped signal the
company's shifting emphasis toward mobile game development.
"I certainly can't say that he has been able to string
together a long line of hit titles, but that's not necessarily
his fault," Sebastian said. "In bringing some of that mobile
perspective to Zynga and at least one key game, that mission was
accomplished even if the price tag was deemed to be very pricy."
Zynga's stock plummeted 80 percent in 2012 from a high of
$12.90 last March, but has rebounded in recent months. The
shares fell 2 percent to $3.09 late Tuesday.