SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Zynga Inc's
executive overseeing its key poker game has quit, hitting the
gamemaker in a particularly vulnerable spot as it struggles with
a steady employee exodus and falling revenue.
The exit of former Zynga Poker General Manager Laurence "Lo"
Toney, announced on Toney's LinkedIn profile on Monday and
confirmed by AllThingsD, comes as the company has been talking
up real-money gambling as a growth opportunity worth billions of
dollars in annual revenue.
Zynga still boasts the world's most popular poker game, even
as its revenue has drooped with the flight of users from casual
Facebook games such as FarmVille and CityVille.
The poker game features virtual chips and generates a
fraction of the revenue for Zynga that a real-money version
would make, but laws prohibiting interstate gambling and U.S.
regulatory hurdles have bogged down the company's efforts to tap
into a revenue stream it badly needs.
Zynga's stock has fallen more than 70 percent this year from
its December IPO price of $10. It closed at $2.43 on Monday.
Toney, a Zynga employee since March 2010, told AllThingsD
that he has no immediate plans after Zynga.
Other recent Zynga departures include Chief Operating
Officer John Schappert, Chief Creative Officer Mike Verdu and
Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Karp.