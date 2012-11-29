SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 Facebook Inc could
now develop its own games for its platform as part of a new
agreement reached with Zynga Inc, the largest publisher
of games on Facebook, according to regulatory filings from the
two companies Thursday.
Under the new agreement, Zynga could elect not to use
Facebook's payments mechanism to collect revenue or display
Facebook's ads.
The two social Internet companies, which went public within
seven months of each other, have been intimately tied. In recent
quarters fees from Zynga have constituted more than 15 percent
of Facebook's total revenues.