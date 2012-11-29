SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 Facebook Inc and
Zynga Inc revamped terms of a years-old partnership
that was widely viewed as giving Zynga preferential treatment on
the world's No.1 online social network, according to regulatory
filings from the two companies Thursday.
The agreement is seen as a move by Facebook to level the
playing field between Zygna and other game makers the social
network is trying to attract.
The new terms give Zynga more flexibility to offer games on
its own website, but subjects the maker of Farmville and other
popular social games to the same rules as other game makers on
the social network.
The two fast-growing social Internet companies, which went
public within seven months of each other, have been intimately
tied. In recent quarters, fees from Zynga contributed more than
15 percent of Facebook's total revenues.
The revised agreement allows Facebook to develop its own
games, according to a filing by Zynga on Wednesday. A person
close to Facebook said the company "was not in the business of
building games and we have not plans to do so".
Both Internet players have been trying to reduce their
inter-dependence, with Zynga starting up its own Zynga.com
platform, and Facebook wooing other games developers.
Zynga shares fell 13 percent to $2.26 in after hours
trading.
Among the myriad terms of their new agreement, Zynga could
elect not to use Facebook's payments mechanism to collect
revenue or display Facebook's ads.
"We have streamlined our terms with Zynga so
that Zynga.com's use of Facebook Platform is governed by the
same policies as the rest of the ecosystem," a spokesman said in
a statement. "We will continue to work with Zynga, just as we do
with developers of all sizes."