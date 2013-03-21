(In third paragraph, corrects name of Zynga general manager to
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Online game publisher
Zynga Inc relaunched its website on Thursday, allowing
users to play its games without first signing on to Facebook, a
significant step toward establishing its independence from
Facebook Inc.
The relaunch of Zynga.com is the latest step in the slow
dissolution of a special partnership that once bound two of the
most influential players in the social Internet industry.
Tim Catlin, general manager of Zynga.com, told Reuters he
believed Zynga's players wanted to create unique player names
that were not tied to their Facebook accounts, which displays
their real names.
"You had to use your Facebook account to play previously,
but this is going to change going forward," said Catlin, who
added that existing players will still be able to log in with
their Facebook accounts.
New players, however, will be able to easily sign up without
using Facebook credentials - long a hallmark of many Zynga
games.
"We've been able to greatly streamline that process," Catlin
said of the new Zynga.com website, which has been in the works
for the past year.
Founded in 2007, Zynga achieved a searing growth rate in its
early years by exclusively tapping Facebook's network to gain
new users while offering games directly within Facebook.com web
pages.
For several years the companies enjoyed a lucrative and
symbiotic relationship, with Zynga deriving close to 90 percent
of its revenues from Facebook games, while Facebook received
roughly 15 percent of its income in the form of fees from Zynga.
But Zynga's competitive advantage on the world's largest
social network gradually shrank as other publishers entered the
market, and the company's leadership has been faulted for not
diversifying away from Facebook's platform earlier.
Last year, Facebook and Zynga announced that they agreed to
amend a longstanding deal that had given Zynga special
privileges on the Facebook platform.
Rather than relying on Facebook's communications features,
Zynga has focused on building out features of its own such as
its "social stream," a bar that is displayed within games to
connect players to each other.
Zynga shares were up less than 1 percent at $3.38 after
hours.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio)