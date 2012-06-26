* "Zynga with Friends" to roll out "soon"
* Can connect nearly 300 million users
By Gerry Shih and Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Zynga Inc
unveiled interactive features and a gamers' social network
dubbed "Zynga with Friends" on Tuesday, as it aims to reduce its
reliance on Facebook as a platform and seeks to connect
hundreds of millions of its users across the Internet.
The company founded by Mark Pincus also plans to provide
programming tools to help third-party developers devise online
and mobile games based on its own software, to expand its slate
of games beyond mainstays such as "Farmville" and "Mafia Wars"
on Facebook Inc's network.
"We're opening our doors today and opening Zynga Partners
for Mobile. We are inviting developers from all over the world
to come and join our network," said David Ko, chief mobile
officer.
Zynga wants to create an ecosystem with "best-in-class
mobile developers and best-in-class mobile games," Ko said.
Investors worry about Zynga's dependence on Facebook for a
large chunk of revenue. On Tuesday, executives took the stage at
their San Francisco headquarters to unveil a bevy of interactive
features for its Zynga.com website, as it tries to develop a
stand-alone network that can hook existing gamers.
The company is launching "Zynga with Friends" soon on the
Internet and for mobile users, hoping to connect players across
its entire game portfolio, which also includes "Cityville".
Zynga General Manager Manuel Bronstein said the platform
could have as many as 290 million users with some 2.8 billion
daily social interactions eventually once its rolled out, but he
did not specify a timeframe.
The company is also trying to boost mobile usage, targeting
a small but faster-growing wireless device gaming market that is
quickly becoming a crucial battleground for so-called casual or
social gaming.
Zynga also announced a new title, "Matching with Friends" to
boost its offerings for mobile phones.
The company said it will also team up with Atari
to develop games, but did not elaborate.
Zynga executives said they will provide developers a set of
"application programming interfaces" - APIs - to make it easier
for them to craft games using Zynga's software.