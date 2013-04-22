April 22 Chinese search engine firm Baidu Inc
rejected as fake a press release issued on Monday that
said it was to buy U.S. social gaming company Zynga Inc
.
Zynga shares jumped 4 percent in heavy premarket trading
after the press release, on website www.prurgent.com, said Baidu
would offer $10 per share for the company.
Zynga shares eased back to $3.24, up 1.5 percent, in morning
trade on the Nasdaq.
Baidu's director of international communications, Kaiser
Kuo, said the statement was false. Zynga was not available for
comment.
The statement appeared to have been removed from the
PR*Urgent website by mid-morning.
Zynga shares peaked at $15.91 early last year on the
strength of its "Farmville" hit game, but struggled after its
games lost their prominence on the Facebook social
networking site.
Zynga is scheduled to report first-quarter results on
Wednesday and Baidu on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)