Morgan Stanley (MS.N) owns a 16 percent stake in social-gaming company Zynga (ZNGA.O), according to a regulatory filing by the bank late on Friday.

Morgan Stanley holds more than 16 million Zynga shares, the filing said. The stock is owned by Morgan Stanley Investment Management, a asset-management subsidiary of the firm, the filing added.

