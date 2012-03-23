* Large shareholders, including CEO, to sell 43 mln shares
* Secondary offering follows December IPO
* Zynga stock falls 4.3 pct
By Liana B. Baker
March 23 Zynga Inc said on Friday that
some of its largest insider stakeholders, including Chief
Executive Mark Pincus, planned to sell 43 million shares worth
about $591 million in a secondary offering.
Shares of Zynga, which went public in a highly anticipated
initial public offering in December, were down 4.3 percent to
$13.16 in Friday afternoon trading.
Pincus, who did not sell shares in December's IPO, will
reduce his stake by selling 16.5 million shares, and will pocket
roughly $227 million, according to a regulatory filing. The
company had previously said it would hold a secondary public
offering but only disclosed on Friday who the participants would
be.
"It is never a positive to see a founder sell off shares,"
said Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia.
After the secondary offering, Pincus will hold 36 percent of
the voting power and 13.1 percent of the company's stock,
according to the filing.
"Pincus's ownership stake and his control stake is so
significant that it really shouldn't change the basic tenets
behind the company," said Bank of Montreal analyst Edward
Williams said.
Other participants in the sale will include Chief Financial
Officer Dave Wehner, Chief Operating Officer John Schappert,
board member and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, and the
venture capital firm Union Square. Google Inc will sell
3.96 million shares, worth more than $50 million.
Zynga will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
Investors are typically expected to wait about six months
after an initial public offering to sell their shares but Zynga
waived a "lock-up" arrangement to let the offering take place. A
"lock-up" period during an IPO means that certain investors with
a large number of shares are usually not able to sell their
stock until a pre-arranged date.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead
underwriters on the offering.
Zynga has seen its shares rise 31 percent since its initial
public offering in December. It is trying to minimize its
dependence on Facebook and announced its biggest-ever
acquisition on Wednesday, buying OMGPOP, maker of the popular
game "Draw Something."
The company on Friday said it paid $180 million in cash for
OMGPOP, a New York-based company that was considered obscure
until about six weeks ago when its "Draw Something" game hit the
mobile market.
The sudden success of "Draw Something", which amassed 35
million downloads, could be a boon to Zynga. But Bhatia, the
Sterne Agee analyst, said Zynga overpaid for OMGPOP.
"While the quick success of 'Draw Something' is certainly
impressive, we believe it is too early to tell how well the game
will monetize," he said in a research note on Thursday.
In another bold move to diversify its revenue stream, it
launched in March a new gaming service allowing users to make
personal profiles and play games outside of Facebook. Six games
publishers, including Japan's Konami Corp have signed
on to make games for the fledgling service. Zynga said on its
website on Friday that 1.5 million players were currently
playing its games.