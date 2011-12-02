Zynga General Manager Lo Toney takes the stage at the Zynga Unleashed event at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

Facebook games developer Zynga Inc will sell about 15 percent of its common stock in an initial public offering, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Zynga plans to sell shares for $8.50 to $10 apiece in its initial public offering to raise as much as $1 billion, valuing the company at as high as $7 billion, the agency said.

Dani Dudeck, a spokeswoman for Zynga, declined to comment to Reuters on the Bloomberg report.