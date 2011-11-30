by Anthony Hughes and Robert Sherwood
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - Zynga is preparing to launch its
much-anticipated IPO on Monday for expected pricing on
Thursday, December 15.
The social gaming company is expected to file terms on
Friday for an IPO that would generate around US$900m in
proceeds, though underwriters may ultimately upsize the deal
based on demand, according to a source involved in the
process.
The timetable suggests the banks will opt for a standard
nine-day all-US roadshow, paving the way for a Nasdaq debut on
Friday, December 16.
Zynga, which expects to offer both primary and secondary
stock, is thought to be targeting a pricing range of US$8-$10 a
share, according to the source.
The company, best known for its popular FarmVille and
CityVille games, most recently valued its equity at
US$14.05bn.
It first filed plans to go public on July 1, 2011, flagging
an offering in the order of US$1bn at that time.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners on
the deal, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital,
JP Morgan and Allen & Company also named in the syndicate as
co-managers.
underwriting committees at the banks involved are
finalising their participation in the offer.
Prior to the IPO, Zynga founder Mark Pincus owned 16% of
Zynga's Class B shares (91.4m) and 100% of its Class C shares.
The IPO will see Zynga's capital structure divided into
three classes of stock, with Class A stock sold to new
investors entitled to one vote per share, Class B entitled to
seven votes per share and Class C entitled to 70 votes, though
Class B and Class C shares will be convertible at any time into
Class A stock.
Zynga's games have 54m daily active users and 227m monthly
active users in 175 countries, mostly via games accessible on
Facebook.
The company is on track to become one of the fastest
Silicon Valley companies ever to turn over more than US$1bn a
year in revenue. Founded in 2007, the company increased its
annual revenue from US$19.4m in 2008 to US$597.5m in 2010, and
generated revenue of US$828.9m in the nine months to September
30, 2011. Over the same period, net income was US$30.7m and
adjusted EBITDA US$235.5m.
Gaming peers Electronic Arts and Activision
Blizzard trade at 2 to 3 times revenue but have
relatively little exposure to the fast-growing business of
social gaming.