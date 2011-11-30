by Anthony Hughes and Robert Sherwood
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - Zynga is expected to price its
shares on December 15 in one of the most highly anticipated
IPOs of the year.
The IPO is expected to value the fast growing social gaming
company at around $10bn, below some earlier estimates of as
much as $20bn.
The company is targeting a pricing range of $8-$10 per
share, according to the source.
Though the details are still being finalized, Zynga is
likely to sell around 10% of its shares, including both new and
existing shares, to the public.
Having risen to prominence on viral games such as
"FarmVille" and "Mafia Wars", Zynga is widely expected to file
terms on Friday for an IPO that would generate around $900
million in proceeds at the midpoint of the price range, the
source said.
Underwriters could ultimately upsize the deal based on demand.
The timetable suggests the banks will opt for a standard
nine-day roadshow, paving the way for a Nasdaq debut on
December 16, a Friday.
Zynga spokesman Adam Isserlis declined to comment.
Another source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday that Pincus, the CEO, will not sell shares and
neither will Kleiner Perkins, one of Zynga's main venture
capital backers.
In its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on Nov. 17, the company said a third party performed
an analysis that valued the company at $14.05 billion.
Zynga first filed plans to go public on July 1, flagging an
offering in the order of $1 billion at that time.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are lead bookrunners on
the deal, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital,
JP Morgan and Allen & Company also named in the syndicate.
Their underwriting committees at the banks involved are
finalizing their participation in the offer.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Chief Executive
Officer Mark Pincus will lead presentations to investors, along
with Chief Operating Officer John Schappert and Chief Financial
Officer David Wehner.
Zynga's games have 54 million daily active users and 227
million monthly active users in 175 countries, mostly via games
on Facebook.
The company is on track to become one of the fastest
Silicon Valley companies ever to turn over more than $1 billion
a year in revenue. Founded in 2007, the company increased its
annual revenue from $19.4 million in 2008 to $597.5 million in
2010, and generated revenue of $828.9 million in the nine
months to September 30, 2011. Over the same period, net income
was $30.7 million and adjusted EBITDA $235.5 million.