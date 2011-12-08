Dec 8 Zynga Inc Chief Executive Mark Pincus on
Thursday told a group of potential investors that the social
games company could double the number of its paying players.
At the end of September, Zynga, known for popular games
such as FarmVille and Mafia Wars, had 6.7 million unique
players. Paying players account for less than 3 percent of the
total.
"We could see that doubling," Pincus said at a luncheon in
Boston. He did not give a time frame for meeting the target.
Zynga executives are on the road this week pitching the
company's stock as it prepares for a $900 million-plus initial
public offering scheduled for next week.
Zynga Chief Financial officer David Wehner said the company
is targeting an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the "40 percent
range."