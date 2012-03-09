* Konami is first publicly traded company in new service
* Zynga hopes new service will cut its reliance on Facebook
MARCH 8 - Japan's Konami Corp and two other
game makers have joined Zynga's new gaming network, potentially
drawing players to the fledgling service that Zynga hopes will
reduce its dependence on Facebook.
Konami is the first publicly traded games company to join
the service, which was announced last week, in a sign that Zynga
is gaining momentum finding publishing partners willing to share
revenue with it. The service has now signed on six publishers.
The website, Zynga.com, became open to the public on Monday,
allowing users to make personal profiles and play games.
The service is the online game company's most aggressive
move yet to create a presence outside of Facebook, where it
makes 93 percent of its revenue. Zynga went public in a much
anticipated initial public offering last December.
Rob Dyer, head of partner publishing at Zynga, told the Game
Developers Conference in San Francisco on Thursday that Konami
is working on a new game that will be published on Zynga.com at
a future date.
"We're dedicated to creating the best destination for social
games for players and developers alike," Dyer said.
Zynga is offering companies technology, analytics and the
chance to market games to Zynga's 240 million monthly users.
Playdemic, another games company, will bring social games
"Gourmet Ranch" and "Crossword Buddies" to the platform, while
publisher Rebellion will make a new social game for Zynga, the
companies said in a statement.
Zynga's redesigned website will make it easier for users to
begin playing games quickly, by offering features not available
on Facebook such as access to live chatting and a message board
where they can ask for help.
But the so-called Zynga Platform still retains close ties to
Facebook, as users must log in with their Facebook IDs and
players will use Facebook Credits, the social network's payment
system, to trade in the games' virtual houses, tractors,
costumes and other goods.