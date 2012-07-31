The corporate logo of Zynga Inc, the social network game development company, is shown at its headquarters in San Francisco, California April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

SAN FRANCISCO A California law firm representing a stockholder has filed a class-action lawsuit against Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), accusing the game publisher of failing to disclose a rapid decline in users and revenue.

The social gaming giant behind "Farmville" and a plethora of other Facebook (FB.O) games last week stunned Wall Street by reporting quarterly results well below expectations and slashing its 2012 revenue forecast. Its stock plummeted 42 percent to a record low and analysts cut their recommendations on the stock.

Zynga's results also cast a pall over Facebook Inc (FB.O) because the No. 1 social network relies on Zynga for roughly 15 percent of its revenue.

In its lawsuit submitted late on Monday, the law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP accused Zynga of concealing declines in users and the sale of virtual goods, the company's prime revenue source.

Zynga declined to comment.

Its shares fell 3 percent to $2.91 in morning trading.

(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and Andrew Hay)