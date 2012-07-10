By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 10
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Zynga Inc CEO
Mark Pincus said Tuesday he remains wary of investing as heavily
in mobile games as he has in proven Web-based titles like
FarmVille despite an industrywide push toward catering to mobile
devices.
Game industry observers in recent months have stressed that
developers must adapt as Internet users worldwide shift toward
spending time on smartphones and tablets rather than desktop
computers.
Concerns that Zynga continues to rely too heavily on its Web
titles built on top of Facebook's platform have weighed on the
stock, which has fallen roughly 50 percent from its $10 IPO
price in December.
Speaking at an industry conference in San Francisco, Pincus
said it was "obvious" that game companies should be investing
heavily in mobile games - Zynga itself splashed $183 million to
acquire New York-based game studio OMGPOP in March - but added
the company's emphasis remained on Web games, given
uncertainties about how the mobile platform will mature.
"We invest north of $10 million in a potential franchise
game like the Ville," Pincus said. "We can't make that
investment yet confidently in mobile. And I'm confident in the
next couple of years we'll get to the point where we can. But
it's not there yet and I think it's a little chicken or egg."
Pincus said he was held back by some unresolved questions
over the still-maturing mobile platform, such as whether the
Adobe Air and HTML5 technologies will become accepted standards.
"We've made a huge investment in mobile, organically
building up teams and products and with one large acquisition,"
Pincus said. "We're at the point where it's obvious that we all
should be investing heavily. But I don't think we have that
all-in confident moment. The flywheel isn't there in an obvious
way."
Pincus's hesitation in the mobile market stands in contrast
to Zynga's all-out approach to its Web hits, which feature
sophisticated social mechanics that are constantly analyzed and
refined by dozens of Zynga engineers even years after they are
first released.
Titles like CityVille and FarmVille, built off Facebook's
platform, have helped Zynga squeeze $1.1 billion in revenue in
2011 out of an average 223 million monthly active players in
2011.
In a move to wean itself off of Facebook, Zynga announced in
June that it would open its platform to encourage independent
developers to build games on top of Zynga's own network.
Zynga also unveiled a new slate of games. For its latest
offerings, Zynga has poured 100 developers who have worked "well
over a year and a half" to ship its new titles "The Ville," a
Sims-like social game, and "ChefVille," a kitchen management
game, Pincus said.
But any efforts to roll out these games across multiple
platforms will prove difficult, if the past were any indication,
Pincus acknowledged.
"We were too ambitious at first with FarmVille," Pincus
said. "We spent a huge amount of engineering to build a totally
synchronous game experience."