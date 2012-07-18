(Corrects headline and paragraph one to show reference is to
revenue per user)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 Some of Zynga's
most sophisticated games, including "FarmVille," generate
greater revenue per user on smartphones than on Facebook's
Web-based platform, the company's chief executive, Mark
Pincus, said Wednesday.
Some of Zynga's deeper-engagement games -- titles like
"FarmVille" that falls into what the company calls its
"invest-and-express" category -- successfully generate revenues
from smartphone users because of their mobile format as well as
gamers' demographics, Pincus said.
"On mobile they actually monetize higher than on the Web,"
Pincus said.
The comments came at a technology industry conference hosted
by Fortune Magazine, where Pincus fielded questions about
Zynga's sagging stock price and its closely watched mobile
strategy. Zynga shares traded at $4.61 on mid-day Wednesday; the
shares are down by more than 50 percent since going public at
$10 a share last December.
The company, which makes 92 percent of its income from games
on Facebook, has made a major push in recent months to expand
its mobile offerings and lessen its dependence on the world's
largest social network.
Pincus's comments provide a point of optimism for the
company -- and a consumer Internet industry that has broadly
struggled to squeeze revenues out of mobile users. Many
companies serve ads to make money, but the smartphone screen
offers a limited canvas to display ads.
The smartphone format, however, benefits games like
"FarmVille," because mobile users are more inclined to make
in-game purchases, Pincus suggested.
"The friction around spending -- the behavioral friction is
much, much lower on mobile," he said.
He also cited demographics as playing a role in the
performance on mobile .
"Smartphones are more concentrated in North America and
Western Europe," he said. "Facebook is more evenly dispersed."
But he acknowledged that some of Zynga's most popular mobile
games, casual titles like "Draw Something" and "Words with
Friends," do not "monetize as well as our high-engagement
games."
Pincus spent more than $180 million earlier this year to
acquire the game studio behind "Draw Something," which began to
wane in popularity after the deal.
When Fortune Magazine writer Adam Lashinsky asked Pincus if
he rejected the notion that the deal proved ill-advised in
hindsight, Pincus demurred.
"It's too early to call it after one quarter," Pincus said.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)