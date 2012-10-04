Zynga Senior Vice President of Product Development Mark Skaggs speaks during the Zynga Unleashed event at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) slashed its 2012 outlook for the second time in two months on Thursday, warning that lagging performance from its live Internet games and game launch delays would drag down its third-quarter results, and its shares fell 16 percent.

The company estimated a third-quarter loss of 12 cents to 14 cents and projected 2012 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $147 million to $162 million versus its previous outlook for $180 million to $250 million.

Zynga shares fell 16 percent to $2.36 after trade was briefly halted. The company is due to report third-quarter financial results in three weeks.

In a memo to employees on Thursday, Zynga Chief Executive Officer Mark Pincus said the company would address its decline through "cost reductions and focusing our new game pipeline."

For most of this year, the social games maker has struggled to stem user flight from once-popular Facebook titles like "CityVille."

In late July, Zynga cut its 2012 per share earnings forecast. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)