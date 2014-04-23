(Adds details on 2014 outlook, background, "FarmVille2" on
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Zynga Inc
co-founder Mark Pincus is relinquishing the last of his
operational duties at the social gaming company starting on
Wednesday and retreating to an advisory role as Chief Executive
Officer Don Mattrick pushes through a restructuring plan.
Zynga shares were up 5 percent in after-hours trading on
Wednesday after closing at $4.42 on the Nasdaq.
Pincus, who remains chairman of the board, has decided to
move on from day-to-day operations as chief product officer,
Zynga said in a statement. He has been stepping back from the
company that once dominated gaming on Facebook with "Farmville"
and raked in over $1 billion in revenues, but is losing users to
mobile game developers.
Pincus still has a strong grip over Zynga's management and
corporate decisions because he owned 9.7 percent of the company
with total voting power of 62 percent as of March 31, according
to a regulatory filing last week.
On Wednesday, the company reported a 36 percent drop in
March-quarter revenue to $168 million, although that beat
analysts' forecasts of $146.5 million.
The number of monthly players continued to fall, slipping to
123 million, or less than half of 253 million at the end of the
first quarter of 2013.
In July, Zynga hired Mattrick, the former head of Microsoft
Corp's Xbox business, to replace Pincus as CEO.
Mattrick has been managing a series of layoffs, cutting costs,
reviewing the company's product pipeline and reshuffling
top-level management.
In an interview, Mattrick said Pincus' decision to withdraw
from a management role is a "vote of confidence" in his team's
turnaround strategy and push into mobile gaming.
The company posted bookings of $161 million in the first
quarter, a drop from $230 million a year ago. After a gap of two
years, bookings grew sequentially from the last quarter.
"We grew from Q4 to Q1 and that's the first step to
expanding audience you've got to start posting
quarter-over-quarter growth before you can post year-over-year
growth," Mattrick said.
The company said it expects to see revenue in the range of
$140 million to $160 million in the second quarter. For 2014, it
forecast bookings in between $770 million and $810 million and
non-GAAP earnings per share between 1 cent and 3 cents.
MOBILE PUSH
Pincus, 48, helped craft Zynga's business model of selling
virtual goods in Facebook games and steered the company through
its IPO in 2011.
Shortly after it went public, the company saw gamers flee
from the Facebook platform to smartphone and tablet games. Zynga
held onto its social gaming roots and was caught off guard as a
mobile game wave gave rise to rivals such as "Candy Crush Saga"
maker King Digital Entertainment Plc and Supercell that
focused on growth from mobile games.
Under Mattrick's leadership, Zynga launched a version of its
"FarmVille" game for mobile devices called "FarmVille 2: Country
Escape" last week. It also acquired mobile game company
NaturalMotion, known for its "Clumsy Ninja" game, for $527
million in January.
"FarmVille 2: Country Escape" has been installed 4 million
times since its release on April 17, the company said.
"We've been able to crack the top 20 in terms of grossing
revenue (on Apple's iOS), Mattrick said. "It bodes well for the
future."
Zynga also announced on Wednesday that it hired Alex Garden,
a former executive of Microsoft's Xbox business, as president of
Zynga Studios, a newly created position overseeing the company's
game studio operations.
Henry LaBounta, who has worked at Electronic Arts and
Microsoft Studios, has also been brought on board as Zynga's
chief visual officer, and Jennifer Nuckles, formerly of
e-commerce portal Plum District and Clorox, will become chief
marketing officer, the company added.
