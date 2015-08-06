Aug 6 Zynga Inc reported
higher-than-expected bookings, a measure of future revenue, in
the second quarter as its new games such as "FarmVille: Harvest
Swap" and "Empires & Allies" attracted more gamers.
The company's bookings were $174 million in the quarter
ended June 30. Analysts on average had expected $157.4 million,
according to research firm Factset StreetAccount.
Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as
deferred revenue, which is recognized as they are consumed.
Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the change in
deferred revenue.
The company's net loss narrowed to $26.9 million, or 3 cents
per share, in the quarter from $62.5 million, or 7 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Zynga's revenue rose 30.5 percent to $199.9 million, while
research and marketing costs fell about 2.5 percent.
