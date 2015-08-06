* Sees 3rd-qtr bookings $155 mln-$170 mln vs est $180.1 mln
* 2nd-qtr bookings $174 mln vs est $157.4 mln
* Fourth qtr is really all that matters - analyst
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct after-hours
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R
Aug 6 Zynga Inc forecast
current-quarter bookings, a measure of future revenue, well
below estimates, as the social gaming company expects to launch
some games only in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company, which reported lower-than-expected
active monthly players for the second quarter, fell as much as
10 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.
The company, known for its "FarmVille" and "Mafia Wars"
games, said it would release its action-strategy games "Dawn of
Titans" and "CSR2" in the fourth quarter.
"The fourth quarter is really going to be the one that
determines Zynga's fate, at least in the near term," Barclays
analyst Chris Merwin said.
Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing
companies, suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes in 2012 as
gamers switched from the company's Facebook-based desktop games
to those played on mobile devices.
Founder Mark Pincus returned to the company in April, and
has since then sharpened the company's focus on releasing more
mobile games and cutting costs.
Zynga has exited the sports games category and shut down
several PC-based games. The winding down of games also weighed
on third-quarter bookings forecast.
The company said it expected bookings of between $155
million and $170 million, well below the average analyst
estimate of $180.1 million, according to research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as
deferred revenue, which is recognized as they are consumed.
Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the change in
deferred revenue.
The company's number of active monthly players fell to 83
million, while analysts had expected 98.4 million, according to
FactSet.
Zynga posted higher-than-expected bookings of $174 million
in the quarter as its new games such as "FarmVille: Harvest
Swap" and "Empires & Allies" attracted gamers.
The company said on Thursday it signed a multi-year license
agreement with Warner Bros for its "Willy Wonka and the
Chocolate Factory" franchise for a slots game. The game is
expected to launch in 2016.
Zynga's net loss narrowed to $26.9 million, or 3 cents per
share, in the second quarter from $62.5 million, or 7 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 30.5 percent to $199.9 million while research
and marketing costs fell about 2.5 percent.
Up to Thursday's close of $2.45, the shares had fallen about
8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)