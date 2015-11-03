Nov 3 "FarmVille" game maker Zynga Inc
said Chief Financial Officer David Lee was stepping down and
Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Quejado was taking over as
interim CFO.
Zynga also said on Tuesday that it would delay the launch of
its "Dawn of Titans" and "CSR2" games to 2016 from the fourth
quarter planned earlier.
Lee, who joined Zynga from Best Buy Co Inc in April
last year, will leave the gaming company in December.
The company also reported bookings of $176 million for the
third quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $170.8
million, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
However, Zynga forecast bookings of $165 million-$180
million for the current quarter, well below analysts'
expectations of $193.9 million.
Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the
change in deferred revenue.
Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as
deferred revenue, which is added to the company's books as and
when these items are consumed.
The company also said it would buy back up to $200 million
in shares.
Zynga's revenue rose 10.8 percent to $195.7 million in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, driven by the success of games such as
"Wizard of Oz Slots" and "Words With Friends".
It posted a profit of $3.1 million, or breakeven per share,
compared with a loss of $57.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Alan John Koshy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)