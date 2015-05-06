(Adds forecast, executive comment)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
May 6 "Farmville" creator Zynga Inc
reported higher-than-expected bookings as titles such as "Words
With Friends" attracted more gamers, and the company announced
the elimination of another 364 jobs as it tries to turn around
its business.
San Francisco-based Zynga said on Wednesday it would cut
studio jobs, close its Orlando studio and make other cuts to
save $100 million on an annualized pre-tax basis.
Zynga's shares rose as much as 15 percent to $3.00 in
extended trading.
The announcement of the job cuts, which affect about 18
percent of the company's workforce, follows last month's return
of founder Mark Pincus as chief executive.
Zynga, which had 1,974 full-time employees as of Dec. 31,
said in January last year that it would shed 15 percent of its
workforce. The company said in February it would close its
Beijing office, eliminating 71 jobs.
Pincus said Zynga needed to be "more resourceful" in
managing costs to fund investments in new games, people and data
analytics. "We've over-burdened our game teams with complexity
and centralized expenditure," he said on a conference call.
Zynga has been struggling to follow up on the huge success
of "Farmville" and has been focusing more on games for mobile
devices to win back gamers. The company said on Wednesday it
would launch six to eight mobile games in 2015.
Zynga reported bookings of $167.4 million for the first
quarter. Analysts on average had expected $149.2 million,
according to research firm Factset StreetAccount.
Mobile bookings, which represented 63 percent of total
bookings, rose 84 percent from a year earlier.
Zynga forecast current-quarter bookings of $145 million to
$160 million. It attributed the expected decline from the first
quarter partly to the closure of its China operations.
The company said the launch of "Empires & Allies", its first
action strategy game for mobile devices, would help offset some
of the sequential drop in bookings.
Zynga records sales of virtual goods and downloads as
deferred revenue, which is recognized as these goods are
consumed. Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the
change in deferred revenue.
Zynga's net loss narrowed to $46.5 million, or 5 cents per
share, from $61.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 9 percent to $183.3 million.
On an adjusted basis, Zynga lost 1 cent per share. Analysts
had expected a loss of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Ted Kerr)