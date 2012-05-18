By Alistair Barr
NEW YORK May 18 Social media stocks, led by
Zynga Inc, dropped in volatile trading as traders used
the securities to hedge or bet against the day's star of the
sector, Facebook Inc, which went public in a somewhat
disappointing debut on Friday.
Facebook shares rose 8.5 percent to $41.25 in afternoon
trading. Analysts blamed the poorer-than-expected first-day
showing of Facebook on the vast number of shares floated and
market weakness.
Shares of Zynga, the leading social gaming company which
gets much of its revenue from Facebook, fell more than 14
percent at one point, and were halted twice. Zynga was down 5.7
percent at $7.80 a share in afternoon trading, having earlier
hit a low of $7.08, which triggered an automatic halt due to the
fluctuation in its price.
Other social media stocks, including LinkedIn,
Groupon, Pandora Media and Yelp, were
also lower on Friday, with Groupon and Yelp losing more than 5
percent.
GSV Capital, a listed investment vehicle that
bought Facebook shares before the IPO, slumped 14 percent to
$13.87.
Some traders who can't short Facebook shares early may be
betting against other social media stocks instead, according to
Max Wolff, a senior analyst at GreenCrest Capital. [ID:
L1E8GI8WZ]
Zynga accounts for more than 10 percent of Facebook revenue,
so traders may be focusing most on Zynga shares and options as
an alternative to Facebook.
"Zynga options have high skew right now. That's the pricing
difference between out-of-the-money puts and out-of-the-money
calls," said Ralph Edwards, director, derivatives strategy at
ITG. "This typically means people are looking for Facebook to
kind of spill over to Zynga. If Facebook catches a cold, then
Zynga gets pneumonia."