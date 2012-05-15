LONDON May 16 Britain's drug watchdog has
reversed a controversial decision not to fund a new prostate
cancer pill that was developed in the country after maker
Johnson & Johnson agreed a new discount on supplies to
the UK state healthcare service.
Zytiga, which is known chemically as abiraterone, was
approved last year in Europe and the United States to treat
advanced prostate cancer in patients who previously received
chemotherapy.
The drug was developed by researchers at the Institute of
Cancer Research and London's Royal Marsden Hospital. British
pharmaceutical firm BTG is entitled to receive royalty
payments on the drug.
The rejection of the drug in February in draft guidance from
Britain's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) on cost grounds drew unprecedented criticism from Cancer
Research UK, a charity that supported research into the drug.
NICE Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said on Wednesday that
the about-turn came after Janssen, a J&J unit, provided more
details on the benefits of the drug and likely patient numbers,
as well as the level of discount.
"We are very pleased that Janssen's submission to our
consultation means we are able to produce draft guidance
recommending abiraterone - it is an effective treatment,
potentially extending life by more than three months, and it
also allows patients to be treated at home as it can be taken
orally," he said.
Harpal Kumar, head of Cancer Research UK, said: "This is
wonderful news for patients with advanced prostate cancer and,
in part, this U-turn is down to the public's disappointment at
the initial refusal."
Alan Ashworth, chief executive of The Institute of Cancer
Research, also applauded the decision.
"We are very pleased and proud that a drug we discovered
will now be available to help many more people than before," he
said.
"This success highlights the important role that
not-for-profit organisations can make in drug discovery and
development."
The drug has a list price of 2,930 pounds for a 30-day
supply of 120 tablets, NICE said.