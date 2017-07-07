FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Zhengzhou Coal Mining says CFO under investigation
July 7, 2017

China's Zhengzhou Coal Mining says CFO under investigation

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - China's Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd said authorities in Henan province were investigating the company's chief financial officer on suspicion of corruption.

"Currently, the production operations of the company remain normal," Chairman Jiao Chengyao said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.

The company said it would cooperate with the investigation but provided no further details.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

