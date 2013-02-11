Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 11, 2013 | 6:55pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

Monday, February 11, 2013

Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

Close
1 / 24
<p>Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality, China, February 10, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality, China, February 10, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 11, 2013

Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality, China, February 10, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 24
<p>Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Alternative Music Album backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Alternative Music Album backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, February 11, 2013

Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Alternative Music Album backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 24
<p>Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 10, 2013. "Peliqueiros" or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 10, 2013. "Peliqueiros" or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting...more

Monday, February 11, 2013

Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 10, 2013. "Peliqueiros" or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
4 / 24
<p>Revellers wait to start a samba parade during the carnival in Sesimbra village, Portugal, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchant</p>

Revellers wait to start a samba parade during the carnival in Sesimbra village, Portugal, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchant

Monday, February 11, 2013

Revellers wait to start a samba parade during the carnival in Sesimbra village, Portugal, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchant

Close
5 / 24
<p>Burkina Faso's Bakary Kone (2nd R) challenges Nigeria's Victor Moses (L) as teammates Mohamed Koffi (5) and Djakaridja Kone look on during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) final soccer match in Johannesburg, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Burkina Faso's Bakary Kone (2nd R) challenges Nigeria's Victor Moses (L) as teammates Mohamed Koffi (5) and Djakaridja Kone look on during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) final soccer match in Johannesburg, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more

Monday, February 11, 2013

Burkina Faso's Bakary Kone (2nd R) challenges Nigeria's Victor Moses (L) as teammates Mohamed Koffi (5) and Djakaridja Kone look on during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) final soccer match in Johannesburg, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
6 / 24
<p>A member of the Filhos de Ghandy (Children of Gandhi) afoxe music group throws popcorn into the air as a symbol of peace, during the Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A member of the Filhos de Ghandy (Children of Gandhi) afoxe music group throws popcorn into the air as a symbol of peace, during the Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Monday, February 11, 2013

A member of the Filhos de Ghandy (Children of Gandhi) afoxe music group throws popcorn into the air as a symbol of peace, during the Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
7 / 24
<p>Team Groupe Financier La Capitale competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence river in Quebec City, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Team Groupe Financier La Capitale competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence river in Quebec City, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, February 11, 2013

Team Groupe Financier La Capitale competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence river in Quebec City, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
8 / 24
<p>A photo of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis taking a photo of a mirror reflection of herself, former President John F. Kennedy and her sister-in-law Ethel Kennedy is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A photo of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis taking a photo of a mirror reflection of herself, former President John F. Kennedy and her sister-in-law Ethel Kennedy is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury,...more

Monday, February 11, 2013

A photo of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis taking a photo of a mirror reflection of herself, former President John F. Kennedy and her sister-in-law Ethel Kennedy is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 24
<p>Bonnie Hammond Brown grooms her dog Tuiyok, an American Eskimo, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Bonnie Hammond Brown grooms her dog Tuiyok, an American Eskimo, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 11, 2013

Bonnie Hammond Brown grooms her dog Tuiyok, an American Eskimo, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 24
<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reaches in as Miami Heat's LeBron James controls this rebound in the first half of their game in Miami, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reaches in as Miami Heat's LeBron James controls this rebound in the first half of their game in Miami, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Monday, February 11, 2013

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reaches in as Miami Heat's LeBron James controls this rebound in the first half of their game in Miami, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
11 / 24
<p>Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, February 11, 2013

Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 24
<p>A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. The station was packed with pilgrims who had come to attend the "Kumbh Mela" or pitcher festival. Twenty people were killed and at least 15 people were injured, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. The station was packed with pilgrims who had come to attend the "Kumbh Mela" or...more

Monday, February 11, 2013

A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. The station was packed with pilgrims who had come to attend the "Kumbh Mela" or pitcher festival. Twenty people were killed and at least 15 people were injured, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 24
<p>Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon more

Monday, February 11, 2013

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 24
<p>Tora Berger of Norway (R) and Olena Pidhrushna of Ukraine (L) compete at the women's 10 km pursuit during the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Tora Berger of Norway (R) and Olena Pidhrushna of Ukraine (L) compete at the women's 10 km pursuit during the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Monday, February 11, 2013

Tora Berger of Norway (R) and Olena Pidhrushna of Ukraine (L) compete at the women's 10 km pursuit during the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
15 / 24
<p>Atletico Madrid's supporters watch their Spanish first division soccer match against Rayo Vallecano from a window of a building outside Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Atletico Madrid's supporters watch their Spanish first division soccer match against Rayo Vallecano from a window of a building outside Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Monday, February 11, 2013

Atletico Madrid's supporters watch their Spanish first division soccer match against Rayo Vallecano from a window of a building outside Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
16 / 24
<p>Devotees holding water pots wait to fill holy water at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Devotees holding water pots wait to fill holy water at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, February 11, 2013

Devotees holding water pots wait to fill holy water at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 24
<p>Rayo Vallecano's Lass and Atletico Madrid's Daniel Diaz fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Rayo Vallecano's Lass and Atletico Madrid's Daniel Diaz fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Monday, February 11, 2013

Rayo Vallecano's Lass and Atletico Madrid's Daniel Diaz fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
18 / 24
<p>Singer Olga Levit looks on as DJ Al Walser, who is nominated for best dance recording, salutes photographers as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Olga Levit looks on as DJ Al Walser, who is nominated for best dance recording, salutes photographers as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Singer Olga Levit looks on as DJ Al Walser, who is nominated for best dance recording, salutes photographers as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 24
<p>Dominique Gisin of Switzerland crashes during her women's Downhill race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Dominique Gisin of Switzerland crashes during her women's Downhill race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, February 11, 2013

Dominique Gisin of Switzerland crashes during her women's Downhill race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
20 / 24
<p>Gnomes and other garden ornaments fill the back garden of Nigel and Jean Balcombe in Ashford south east England, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Gnomes and other garden ornaments fill the back garden of Nigel and Jean Balcombe in Ashford south east England, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, February 11, 2013

Gnomes and other garden ornaments fill the back garden of Nigel and Jean Balcombe in Ashford south east England, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
21 / 24
<p>Russian performers wait for the start of a Chinese New Year evening parade at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, China, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Russian performers wait for the start of a Chinese New Year evening parade at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, China, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, February 11, 2013

Russian performers wait for the start of a Chinese New Year evening parade at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, China, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
22 / 24
<p>Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or...more

Monday, February 11, 2013

Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
23 / 24
<p>A soccer fan takes a photograph with his mobile phone at an open soccer viewing centre before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso at Testlim Balogun stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A soccer fan takes a photograph with his mobile phone at an open soccer viewing centre before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso at Testlim Balogun stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, February 10, 2013. ...more

Monday, February 11, 2013

A soccer fan takes a photograph with his mobile phone at an open soccer viewing centre before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso at Testlim Balogun stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast