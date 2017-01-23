Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 23, 2017 | 5:50pm IST

#IWillGoOut rallies in India

A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women shout slogans as they take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People wait for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women wait for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
