#IWillGoOut rallies in India
A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Women shout slogans as they take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wait for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women wait for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Next Slideshows
Winter in India
People go about their daily lives during a cold winter in India.
India this week
Some of our best pictures from India released this week.
What the first ladies wore
Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.
Melania Trump's inaugural style
The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.