Pictures | Sun May 17, 2015 | 12:35pm IST

Meeraj-un-Nabi in India

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women pray during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women pray during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday thronged the Hazratbal shrine, which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. The festival marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

