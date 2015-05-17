Meeraj-un-Nabi in India
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday thronged the...more
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. The festival marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Danish...more
Next Slideshows
Archers of the Amazon
A new program is providing Amazon native children with modern archery equipment to try for a place on the Brazil team with the 2016 Olympics.
Rolling out the red carpet
In the ruins of Gaza, on the Air Force One tarmac and outside 10 Downing Street, the red carpet is rolled out for special events.
Rebel portraits
Moments of calm and combat for fighters of the many factions battling for control of Syria.
By any means necessary
Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.