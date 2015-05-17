Meeraj-un-Nabi in India

Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday thronged the...more

Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday thronged the Hazratbal shrine, which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

