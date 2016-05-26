Edition:
President Mukherjee in China

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (R) speaks as he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not in the picture) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (front) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd R) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd L) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) meets with China's Premier Li Keqiang during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) meets with China's Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) meets with China's Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 26, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India�s President Pranab Mukherjee (C) and China's Vice President Li Yuanchao (behind) attend a reception in Beijing, China, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

India�s President Pranab Mukherjee delivers a speech at a reception in Beijing, China, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

India�s President Pranab Mukherjee delivers a speech at a reception in Beijing, China, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

