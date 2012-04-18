Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 18, 2012 | 10:45pm IST

100 days till the Olympics

<p>Members of West End theatre shows and British athletes take part in a "West End Warm-Up" performance at Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. Wednesday marked the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Members of West End theatre shows and British athletes take part in a "West End Warm-Up" performance at Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. Wednesday marked the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games....more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Members of West End theatre shows and British athletes take part in a "West End Warm-Up" performance at Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. Wednesday marked the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 16
<p>Schoolchildren form the number 100 to mark to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on the lawn of Belfast City Hall April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Schoolchildren form the number 100 to mark to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on the lawn of Belfast City Hall April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Schoolchildren form the number 100 to mark to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on the lawn of Belfast City Hall April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 16
<p>Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 16
<p>Tae Kwon Do instructor Ian Monaghan poses for a photograph with four-year-old Grace Currie during an event to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Edinburgh, Scotland April 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tae Kwon Do instructor Ian Monaghan poses for a photograph with four-year-old Grace Currie during an event to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Edinburgh, Scotland April 18, 2012. REUTERS/David...more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Tae Kwon Do instructor Ian Monaghan poses for a photograph with four-year-old Grace Currie during an event to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Edinburgh, Scotland April 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 16
<p>Television journalists conduct interviews between Olympic rings at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett </p>

Television journalists conduct interviews between Olympic rings at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Television journalists conduct interviews between Olympic rings at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Close
5 / 16
<p>Children stand on a giant sand castle built on Weymouth beach to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Weymouth, southern England April 16, 2012. Weymouth and Portland will host the Olympic and Paralympic sailing at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

Children stand on a giant sand castle built on Weymouth beach to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Weymouth, southern England April 16, 2012. Weymouth and Portland will host the Olympic and Paralympic sailing at the London 2012...more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Children stand on a giant sand castle built on Weymouth beach to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Weymouth, southern England April 16, 2012. Weymouth and Portland will host the Olympic and Paralympic sailing at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

Close
6 / 16
<p>260 Guardsmen from the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots and Welsh Guards pose for a photograph as they form the number 100, to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, on Horse Guards Parade in central London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

260 Guardsmen from the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots and Welsh Guards pose for a photograph as they form the number 100, to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, on Horse Guards Parade in central London April 16, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

260 Guardsmen from the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots and Welsh Guards pose for a photograph as they form the number 100, to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, on Horse Guards Parade in central London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

Close
7 / 16
<p>The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe smiles during a news conference, held to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe smiles during a news conference, held to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012....more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe smiles during a news conference, held to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
8 / 16
<p>Schoolchildren stand by the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square marking the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Schoolchildren stand by the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square marking the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Schoolchildren stand by the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square marking the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 16
<p>Nelson's Column is reflected in the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Nelson's Column is reflected in the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Nelson's Column is reflected in the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 16
<p>People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created by a street art organisation called "The Toasters" April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created by a street art organisation called "The Toasters" April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created by a street art organisation called "The Toasters" April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
11 / 16
<p>A visitor walks across Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A visitor walks across Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A visitor walks across Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 16
<p>The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe poses for photographs during a tree planting ceremony to mark 100 days to the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe poses for photographs during a tree planting ceremony to mark 100 days to the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew...more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe poses for photographs during a tree planting ceremony to mark 100 days to the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
13 / 16
<p>Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
14 / 16
<p>Olympic rings made up of 25,000 flowers are seen at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett </p>

Olympic rings made up of 25,000 flowers are seen at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Olympic rings made up of 25,000 flowers are seen at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Close
15 / 16
<p>A man wears an Olympic pin as he stands in Trafalgar Square to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A man wears an Olympic pin as he stands in Trafalgar Square to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A man wears an Olympic pin as he stands in Trafalgar Square to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
The $87 million mansion

The $87 million mansion

Next Slideshows

The $87 million mansion

The $87 million mansion

A California mega-mansion, up for auction next week, could very well be the embodiment of the housing bubble and bust.

18 Apr 2012
Discovery to the Smithsonian

Discovery to the Smithsonian

The space shuttle Discovery piggybacks to the Smithsonian.

18 Apr 2012
Naked hermit

Naked hermit

Masafumi Nagasaki, 76, has made Japan's Sotobanari island his retirement home, wearing nothing at all.

17 Apr 2012
Charlie Chaplin in India

Charlie Chaplin in India

Every year a 63-year-old Indian doctor celebrates Chaplin's birthday by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the streets of Adipur.

16 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast